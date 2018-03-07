Collect dinosaurs in the new AR game Jurassic World Alive coming to iOS this spring

Turning popular movies and television shows into AR games is the newest trend with Harry Potter, Ghostbusters, and now Jurassic World, all following in Pokémon Go's footsteps. Montreal-based video game company Ludia has teamed up with Universal Studios to bring dinosaurs to iPhone and Android devices.

Jurassic World Alive is a lot like Pokémon Go, but instead of collecting cute fuzzy creatures, players use in-game drones to collect DNA samples from dinosaurs they find in the wild. Players will also be able to snap pictures of their favorite dinos, and battle them against other players.

Augmented reality allows players to use their iPhone display to see digitally created images in real world environments. Pokémon Go was one of the first games to popularize the technology by allowing players to hunt and collect Pokémon all over the world. The game quickly became a huge phenomenon after its release to the App Store. Now popular properties such as Harry Potter are also getting their own AR titles.

Jurassic World Alive will arrive in the spring putting it close to the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which hits theaters on June 22nd. Kingdom stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. It is directed by J.A. Bayona.

You can preregister for Alive through its official website, and receive an in-game reward at launch.