Apple to release AirPower charging mat by month's end

Apple surprised the world last fall when the company revealed it was working on a wireless charging mat called AirPower. With AirPower, owners of multiple Apple devices can charge up to three things at the same time. For example, an iPhone, Apple Watch and a set of AirPods can all be charged on the same mat.

Apple still hasn't officially announced a release date or pricing for the AirPower accessory, however reports have been surfacing that point to a March 2018 release. Both Mac Otakara and The Apple Post have cited sources confirming the AirPower product launch is slated to happen before the end of this month.

Besides availability through the typical channels such as the Apple Store online and Apple retail locations, third-party retailers including Best Buy are also expected to carry the AirPower mat. Pricing has been another question circling around AirPower, which Apple describes as "elegant" and "ultrathin". Rumors of a $199 price tag have floated around, however this is over three times the price of premium wireless charging pads designed for a single device.

When AirPower hits shelves in a few weeks, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will be compatible. In addition, the Apple Watch Series 3 and the AirPods wireless charging case can be utilized on the charging pad. The AirPods wireless charging case is a separate accessory, which is designed to replace the current Lightning AirPods case. Apple is also expected to sell new AirPods bundled with the wireless charging case as an option.

Look for the AirPower release date soon, with the device shipping before the end of March.