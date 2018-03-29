Marvel Strike Force finally lands on the Apple App Store

Marvel Strike Force is a free-to-play RPG featuring over 70 playable Marvel superheroes and villains. In Strike Force, Nick Fury assembles a team to stop an invasion of Earth by the Kree warlord Ultimus. Players must select a "squad" of Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Loki, Elektra, Dr. Strange to battle their way through Kree warriors. Disney, Fox, and Marvel even got together to agree to allow Wolverine as a playable character in the game.

The game also features iconic Marvel locations like the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier, Hell’s Kitchen, and Hydra Lab.

Strike Force includes 5v5 turn-based combat where players can team up heroes and villains to perform different combo moves. Selecting the best combination of heroes and villains will give a players an edge in battle. The game includes gameplay cinematics for in-battle combinations that can be performed with simple one-touch controls.

Players can earn rewards to outfit and upgrade their characters and grow stronger as they advance through the game.

Strike Force includes different modes such as an Arena mode, Raids and an endless Blitz mode. The game supports 16 different languages, leaderboards, and family sharing.

Marvel Strike Force is available now for free Apple App Store. It supports all devices running iOS 10.0 or later.