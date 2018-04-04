Niantic announces Pokémon GO Earth Day Cleanup

Niantic announced today that it is coordinating Earth Day Cleanup events around the world. Inspired by Mission Blue, the Pokémon GO developer is offering unlock rewards to trainers who participate in local cleanup events.

1,500 players cleaning up trash: Unlock 2x Stardust when catching Ground, Water, and Grass-type Pokémon

3,000 players cleaning up trash: Unlock 3x Stardust when catching Ground, Water, and Grass-type Pokémon

Niantic's goal is to "host the most coordinated cleanups in a 48-hour period." Trainers can visit the Pokémon GO website to sign up for an event in their area. Trainers who can not find an event near them can also submit suggestions on where to hold one.

Earth Day is officially being held on April 22. There have already been 37 Pokémon GO Earth Day Cleanup events scheduled in 12 countries by 12 different local nonprofits. Most events begin around 10am.

This is one of many Pokémon GO events held this year. Niantic has been having trouble retaining its large user base's interest, according to reports. The developer has been holding special events, like its second annual Eggstravaganza, since hitting an all time low 5 million daily users in 2017. While lots of developers would kill for 5 million daily users, that's a significant drop from Niantic's initial 25 million.

Niantic's next AR title is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. In the game players will be able to learn spells and fight legendary beasts. No release date has been announced.

