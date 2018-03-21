Pokémon GO Eggstravaganza Returns just in time for Easter

According to comScore, Niantic has had trouble retaining its large user base for its hit AR title Pokémon GO. The game hit an all time low with 5 million daily users in 2017, down from an impressive 25 million when it originally launched. In an effort to keep its remaining users happy, and perhaps woo some back, Niantic has been launching special events all year.

Today Niantic announced Eggstravaganza is coming back on March 22 at 1:00 p.m. PDT. Players will have a greater chance at hatching more Pokémon as even more will be available in 2 km Eggs. 2 km Eggs will also be the only eggs available from PokéStops during the event. This means Pokémon that typically hatch from only 5 km or 10 km Eggs, will also be available in 2 km Eggs.

Pokémon, such as Pichu and Togepi, will be easier to hatch during the event, and bonus Candy plus double Stardust will be available for the next few weeks.

Eggstravaganza ends on April 2 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

Niantic hopes Harry Potter will be its next big AR hit. The developer is currently working on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The game will allow players to explore their neighborhoods like in Pokémon GO while learning spells and fighting legendary beasts from the J.K. Rowling novels.

You can learn more at the official Niantic Labs blog.