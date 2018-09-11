Mewtwo comes to Raid Battles as Pokémon GO announces bonus events

Pokémon GO has extended Professor Willow’s Global Research Challenge. Throughout the months of June, July and August Pokémon trainers have been busy completing a variety of research tasks for Professor Willow, and starting September 13 at 1:00 PM (PDT) they will be rewarded with an Ultra Bonus Event.

On Sept. 13 all trainers will be able to encounter three Legendary Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region. Trainers will be able to capture Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in Raid Battles until Sept. 20th. The luckiest of trainers will be able to nab the 3 Pokémon in their Shiny forms.

Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will also appear more frequently on all maps and in Raid Battles until Sept. 20th.

The biggest news is that the Mewtwo will be available in Raid Battles for the first time ever. All trainers will be able to challenge the Legendary Pokémon until October 23 at 1:00 PM (PDT). The powerful psychic-type was previously only available in EX Raids.

But wait there's more...

Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros will be joining the Alolan Pokémon in 7 km Eggs through the end of September! These Pokémon were currently mostly available in only certain parts of the world.

Pokémon GO is available for free on the App Store.