Pokémon UNITE brings team battles to iPhone

The top-rated action game on the App Store is Pokémon UNITE just days after its release. The game offers 5-on-5 strategic team Pokémon battles on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Players can join trainers from around the world for fast-paced battles that require teamwork to succeed. Pokémon UNITE joins the growing list of mobile titles available from The Pokemon Company. The game previously launched on the Nintendo Switch earlier this summer.

Existing players can import their saved data across platforms, which means iPhone gamers won't be starting from scratch if they have already played on the Switch. Over five million players registered for the mobile version of Pokémon UNITE.

Players have until October 31st to log into the iOS game to collect in-app bonuses including Pikachu as a playable character, a special costume, and 1,000 free tickets for buying items.

Pokémon UNITE key features

BATTLE IN STYLE: Take to the field while looking your best in Holowear! Thanks to a special technology developed using Aeos energy, Trainers can deck out their Pokémon in a variety of holographic outfits—with new styles arriving regularly!

UNITE MOVES: Unleash the true power of your Pokémon with Unite Moves! Leverage these all-new Pokémon moves, which are only possible while in Unite Battles, and turn the tide of even the direst situations.

RANK UP: Looking to prove how skilled you are? Participate in ranked matches, and earn points as you climb up the global leaderboard!

COMMUNICATION IS KEY: Even the most skilled Trainers recognize how important communication is to their team’s success. Leverage signals, quick-chat messages, and—for the first time in a Pokémon title—voice chat to communicate and stay in sync with your team.

CROSS-PLATFORM PLAY: Challenge Trainers from around the world to Unite Battles on the Nintendo SwitchTM system or on a compatible mobile device thanks to cross-platform support. Trainers may use their Pokémon Trainer Club account or Nintendo Account on both Nintendo Switch and mobile to easily keep their progress synced between devices.

Pokémon UNITE requires iOS 10 or later and can be downloaded free from the App Store.