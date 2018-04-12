How to subscribe to ESPN+ on any device

Disney announced today that it is rolling out its new service ESPN+. The streaming service promises to feature 10,000 live sporting events in its first year, exclusive studio programming and a library of on-demand programs, and past sporting events.

One exclusive show called, Detail, will be written and hosted by Kobe Bryant, and the latest installment in the 30 for 30 series, The Last Days of Knight, will premiere exclusively on the service. Fans must have a subscription to access all of the exclusive ESPN+ content.

The service is $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. The first month is available for free.

ESPN+ is available on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android devices, Android TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast. The service can also be accessed online.

New and old ESPN users can subscribe to ESPN+ through the ESPN app or espn.com.

Other features include the ability to watch 5 streams at one time, access the entire 30 for 30 library, more than 180 MLB and NHL games, along with thousands of college sports events.

The regular ESPN app will remain free on the App Store. Users of the free service will still receive the same news, info highlights and audio as always.