iPhone 8 PRODUCT(RED) Special Edition now available

All in the same week, Apple announced two new products, opened pre-orders and launched the devices in Apple stores. Now that Friday has passed, the Special Edition PRODUCT(RED) version of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are widely available. Featuring the metallic red hue found in other (RED) collaborations, these iPhone 8 models come during Apple's 11th year of partnering with (RED) to fight HIV/AIDS.

Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Special Edition PRODUCT(RED) have identical internal specifications to the iPhone 8 models launched last fall. This includes Qi wireless charging, a True Tone display, and the Apple A11 processor. Unlocked (RED) models are available with following storage capacities:

iPhone 8, 64 GB: $699

iPhone 8, 256 GB: $849

iPhone 8 Plus, 64 GB: $799

iPhone 8 Plus, 256 GB: $949

Those looking to buy an iPhone 8 or Plus Special Edition can check (RED) availability at Apple stores before pickup, or get free one-day shipping when ordering online. For every (RED) purchase, Apple contributes to the Global Fund, which uses 100 percent of the proceeds to fund HIV/AIDS programs in Africa.

iPhone X owners now have the option to purchase a PRODUCT(RED) Leather Folio for their device. The folio joins Apple's (RED) Leather Case and the (RED) silicone iPhone case collection. Apple also offers the iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in PRODUCT(RED), along with several other iPad, Beats and Apple Watch accessories. To date, Apple has raised over $160 million towards the Global Fund.