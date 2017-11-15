iOS 11.2 will allow for faster wireless charging

Apple's next iOS iteration will deliver on the company's promise to increase wireless charging speeds for its latest iPhone lineup. According to a report from MacRumors, iOS 11.2 will support faster Qi charging for the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X models.

Running iOS 11.1.1, the new iPhones are currently capable of Qi wireless charging at 5 Watt speeds. When it debuts, iOS 11.2 will enable 7.5W wireless charging which, according to the report, should be slightly faster than what the standard 5W power adapter (the one included with the new iPhones) and lightning cable are capable of. The 7.5W speed is supported by both wireless charging pads currently offered by Apple - the mophie wireless charging base and the Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad. There are several third-party wireless chargers that support 7.5W as well, including one manufactured by RAVPower, the source of MacRumor's information on the subject.

iOS 11.2 is currently in beta testing but should be available to the public within the next week or two. If you can't wait that long you can always sign up for Apple's Beta Software Program and install it now. It is also notable that the current Qi standard, 1.2, actually supports wireless delivery of up to 15 Watts, which means future iOS versions will likely support even faster charging.