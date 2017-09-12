Apple reveals new iPhones, Dick Tracy watch arrives

Apple blew the doors off its Steve Jobs Theater today with a long list of new products and announcements. The annual keynote marked the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone. Apple showed off its latest creations and explained just when consumers can expect to pre-order and receive the latest in Apple tech. In addition to the iPhone X (iPhone "Ten") and the iPhone 8, Apple delivered updates in the Apple TV 4K and the Apple Watch Series 3.

iPhone X

The iPhone X starts at $999 and will be available for pre-order starting on Friday, October 27 at 12:01 AM Pacific time. Apple's flagship smartphone features an edge-to-edge OLED Super Retina Display, Face ID biometric facial recognition, wireless charging and advanced camera functions. Despite its smaller size, the display is larger than the iPhone 8. Apple also touted the A11 Bionic system on a chip with neural engine, which is capable of intense real-time processing and sips power. Look for the iPhone X in stores on Friday, November 3.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Upgrades to the LED display iPhone models include the A11 processor, wireless charging, improved low-light camera sensitivity and 64 GB of storage capacity. The iPhone 8 starts at $699 while the iPhone 8 Plus comes in at $849. 256 GB models are also available, and the iPhone 8 will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 15 at 12:01 AM Pacific time. Delivery to consumers and availability in stores is slated for Friday, September 22.

Apple Watch Series 3

Dick Tracy called (on his watch), and he wants his watch back. The Apple Watch Series 3 finally takes the plunge into LTE data and calling on wireless cellular networks. While its predecessors had to be within range of a paired iPhone, the Series 3 shares a phone number with the iPhone and is capable of connecting independently. The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and cellular starts at $399 and pre-orders open on Friday, September 15 at 12:01 AM Pacific time. Buyers can expect delivery on Friday, September 22 when the watch also arrives in stores.

Apple TV 4K

The upgraded Apple TV with 4K HDR video output also can be pre-ordered on Friday, September 15 at 12:01 AM Pacific time. The 2160p resolution set top box with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support arrives in stores on Friday, September 22. Pricing runs $179 for the 32GB model and $199 for 64 GB of on board storage.