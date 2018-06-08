How to record sound with iOS screen recording

Directly recording the screen of an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch has been a native feature of iOS for some time. Adding a button to the Control Center makes it possible to start recording the screen quickly, saving the video to the device's Camera Roll. Users may have noticed the default setting does not include sound. How does one add audio to screen recordings?

There's always the option to edit the iOS screen video in an app such as iMovie. Using this method, music or sound can be added after the fact. But the more convenient process in some cases is to record automatically right from the iPhone microphone while capturing screen video.

Turning on sound in iOS screen recording requires activating a hidden toggle. Follow these steps to record sound with your screen video: