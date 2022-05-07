How to save Twitter videos to iPhone

On the Twitter app, users can easily save photos from a tweet. Downloading videos from Twitter is a different story. As of this writing, there is no way to save a video from the Twitter app to iPhone. Many apps give the option of grabbing a video directly to the Photos app for later viewing or sharing. No such function exists in the official Twitter app. So how does one save a Twitter video to iPhone?

There are several workarounds that make it possible to download a Twitter video on iOS. Here are two methods to save Twitter videos for free.

Grab Twitter videos with a Shortcut

Launch Safari and open the link to the TVDL v3.1 shortcut Tap Add Shortcut Launch the Twitter app To save a video tap the Share Tweet button -> Share via -> TVDL v3.1 Choose Allow Once or Always Allow Select your video quality The video will download to the Photos app

Save Twitter videos in Safari