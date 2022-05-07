How to save Twitter videos to iPhone

Submitted by Fred Straker on
On the Twitter app, users can easily save photos from a tweet. Downloading videos from Twitter is a different story. As of this writing, there is no way to save a video from the Twitter app to iPhone. Many apps give the option of grabbing a video directly to the Photos app for later viewing or sharing. No such function exists in the official Twitter app. So how does one save a Twitter video to iPhone?
There are several workarounds that make it possible to download a Twitter video on iOS. Here are two methods to save Twitter videos for free.
Grab Twitter videos with a Shortcut
- Launch Safari and open the link to the TVDL v3.1 shortcut
- Tap Add Shortcut
- Launch the Twitter app
- To save a video tap the Share Tweet button -> Share via -> TVDL v3.1
- Choose Allow Once or Always Allow
- Select your video quality
- The video will download to the Photos app
Save Twitter videos in Safari
- Launch the Twitter app
- Tap the Share Tweet button -> Copy Link
- Launch Safari and open the link to Downloader for Twitter
- Paste the Tweet link
- Choose a video quality by tapping the correct Download button
- Tap Download to confirm
- Tap the blue download arrow in the Safari search bar
- Select Downloads -> Tap the video file
- Tap the Share Button -> Save Video
- The video will download to the Photos app