How to change your vehicle icon on Google Maps and Waze

A lot of people these days use a navigation app while driving, if not for directions, then at least to alert them to traffic, accidents or police. Those that do are used to the blue arrow or dot that represents their vehicle, which it has since the beginning of navigation apps. If you'd like a change, Google Maps now lets you change your "avatar" to something more representative, and Waze has had this feature for a while now. Unfortunately you still have to be a blue arrow on Apple Maps. If you are ready for a small aesthetic change in your daily navigation, here's how to change your vehicle icon in both Google Maps and Waze:

Google Maps

Open Google Maps and start a navigation session as you normally would. Tap on the blue arrow that represents you. Now you will see your three options - a red sedan, a green pick-up truck and a yellow SUV. Tap on one and your icon on the navigation map will change to it.

Waze