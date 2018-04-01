How to quickly navigate home in Waze and Google Maps

Punching in your home address (or work or any common destination) in your favorite navigation app grows tiresome after a while, even if it is already there in your recent places. Thankfully both Waze and Google Maps offer shortcuts to directions to your favorite places through a simple 3D Touch and a tap. All you have to do is assign your home, work, etc. locations, then they will be available for quick navigation. Apple Maps, as you would expect, is supposed to have this functionality as well, but as of this writing it is not working properly in iOS 11.3

Here's how to set it up in Waze and Google Maps:

Waze

If you haven't already set your Home address in Waze, you'll need to do that to have it as a shortcut. 3D press on the app icon until the shortcuts pop up, then tap on Add Home. Tap on Set home address. Enter your address and then tap on Set Home when it shows on the map. Now you will have Home as an option in the 3D shortcuts menu. Tap on the Home icon then tap Go.

Google Maps