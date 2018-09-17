iOS 12 update for iPhone now available

Apple has officially launched iOS 12 for all compatible devices. When it comes to the iPhone, any model from the iPhone 5s and later can take advantage of the latest firmware free of charge. iOS 12 promises to enhance the speed and stability of older devices and some of the most-used apps.

Click here for instructions on how to update your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch to iOS 12. Here are some highlights of Apple's latest mobile operating system:

Screen Time

Keep track of how many times you pick up your device, use certain apps, and stare at that screen. Not only does Screen Time track usage and make it possible to set limits on activities, but improvements to Do Not Disturb also help reduce intrusions at sleep time.

Siri gains the ability to make Shortcuts, which are automated functions consisting of several tasks. Users can string together multiple items and tell Siri to initiate a Shortcut. Siri also adds more functions, such as turning on the flashlight and returning better search results.

Messages

Those with an iPhone X or later can create Memojis, which are customized animojis animated with the front-facing TrueDepth camera. Other highlights include sharing images with filters, animated text effects and stickers from the Photos app.

Notifications

Instant Tuning lets iPhone owners manage notifications in real time. Message threads and notification topics are grouped together for more control, with Siri making suggestions automatically regarding alerts.

Photos

For You will pick the best photos from your Camera Roll and suggest who you might want to share them with. Improvements to the search function in Photos means the iPhone can suggest search terms, such as events, people and places from the photo library on your device.

Other Updates

Multiple stock apps are redesigned, including Apple Books, Stocks, Voice Memos, and Apple News. More battery details are available, better augmented reality is delivered with ARKit 2, and Safari increases privacy while browsing.