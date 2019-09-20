When is the iPhone 11 release date?

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available Friday, September 20, 2019.

Apple will release the successor to the iPhone XS and iPhone XR in the fall of 2019. There will be three iPhone 11 models with three different screen sizes at 6.5-inch, 5.8-inch, and 6.1-inch. All models will ship with Lightning connectors instead of USB-C, like some previous rumors had suggested.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 11 lineup open at 5am Pacific Time (8am Eastern) on Friday, September 13, 2019.