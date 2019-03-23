iOS App of the Week: App Store Recap

It was a lackluster week on the Apple App Store with mostly freemium titles being released. That doesn't mean there wasn't anything worth playing, just that there wasn't any title that stood out as the App of the Week. Here is a quick look at 5 games worth checking out during a slow week of releases.

Cure Hunters (Free) Side-scrolling, platform fans will want to check out Cure Hunters. A virus has infected most of earth's population and General "Vaccinez" has formed a squad of "Cure Hunters" to set out to find an antidote. You play as "Dr. Dellton" who has been ordered to clear an infected area. This roguelite platform title features simple onscreen controls with one button, fast-paced shooting. You can collect a variety of characters with unique guns as you blast fun looking pixel art aliens.

College BBALL Coach 2 (Free) It's March, when everyone and their brother become instant college basketball experts. BBALL Coach 2 promises to deliver the "deepest college basketball sim on the mobile market," giving those who can't get enough amatuer basketball something to do between March Madness games. It features full stats and records, 20+ player ratings, player positions, extensive recruiting and a comprehensive simulation of the game.

Decurse – Magical Farming Game (Free) Use magic and happiness to reverse the curse that has turned your village into an island of sad creatures. Decurse has everything for resource management fans including bedazzling, crafting, farming and cute creatures to tend. Earn coins and gems to purchase decor, collect balloons and earn daily rewards. You can even bake treats for your villagers, mine for stones to build and more.

NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED ($4.99) Sequel to the award winning roguelike rhythm game. Play as the shapeshifting Nocturna as she enters the redesigned or "amplified" dungeon and discover her story as you deliver beatdowns to the beat. AMPLIFIED includes a new story, new dangers, new levels, boss battles, and more.

StarLight - A Lonely Star ($0.99) A casual puzzle game where you are a star looking for the light from other stars in the universe.

