iOS 12.3 launches with new Apple TV app

iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners can now download and install the iOS 12.3 update. Highlights include support for AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and a brand new Apple TV app. The Apple TV app was front and center at the company's March show time event. Apple will launch its streaming service, Apple TV+ alongside Apple channels in the fall.

iOS device owners can update iOS to version 12.3 over the air or via iTunes on a computer. Navigate to Settings -> General -> Software Update to start the process.

From the official iOS 12.3 release notes:

AirPlay 2

AirPlay 2 now supports sharing videos, photos, music and more from your iPhone and iPad directly to your AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV

One tap playback automatically plays your chosen TV show or movie on the last screen you used based on time and location

Siri Suggestions to watch movies and TV shows now include an option to AirPlay

Intelligent suggestions are all done on-device so your personal information stays private

Apple TV app