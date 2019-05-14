iOS 12.3 launches with new Apple TV app

Submitted by Frank Macey on

Apple TV Plus

iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners can now download and install the iOS 12.3 update. Highlights include support for AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and a brand new Apple TV app. The Apple TV app was front and center at the company's March show time event. Apple will launch its streaming service, Apple TV+ alongside Apple channels in the fall.

iOS device owners can update iOS to version 12.3 over the air or via iTunes on a computer. Navigate to Settings -> General -> Software Update to start the process.

From the official iOS 12.3 release notes:

AirPlay 2

  • AirPlay 2 now supports sharing videos, photos, music and more from your iPhone and iPad directly to your AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV
  • One tap playback automatically plays your chosen TV show or movie on the last screen you used based on time and location
  • Siri Suggestions to watch movies and TV shows now include an option to AirPlay
  • Intelligent suggestions are all done on-device so your personal information stays private

Apple TV app

  • The Apple TV app features an all new design that highlights expertly curated collections and personalized recommendations
  • Apple TV channels offer subscriptions to HBO, Showtime, Starz, and more, available to watch directly in the Apple TV app, online or off
  • Subscriptions to Apple TV channels can be shared with up to six family members, with no new apps, accounts, or passwords needed
  • New release movies are available to buy or rent in the Apple TV app, including the full catalog of 100,000+ movies and the largest selection of 4K HDR titles
  • A new dedicated kids section helps you discover editorially-handpicked shows and movies safe for kids of all ages
  • The Apple TV app can now intelligently suggest playing to the most likely Apple TVs or AirPlay 2-enabled TVs nearby

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
News
Apple TV
Apple channels
iOS 12