iOS 12.3 launches with new Apple TV app

iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners can now download and install the iOS 12.3 update. Highlights include support for AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and a brand new Apple TV app. The Apple TV app was front and center at the company's March show time event. Apple will launch its streaming service, Apple TV+ alongside Apple channels in the fall.
iOS device owners can update iOS to version 12.3 over the air or via iTunes on a computer. Navigate to Settings -> General -> Software Update to start the process.
From the official iOS 12.3 release notes:
AirPlay 2
- AirPlay 2 now supports sharing videos, photos, music and more from your iPhone and iPad directly to your AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV
- One tap playback automatically plays your chosen TV show or movie on the last screen you used based on time and location
- Siri Suggestions to watch movies and TV shows now include an option to AirPlay
- Intelligent suggestions are all done on-device so your personal information stays private
Apple TV app
- The Apple TV app features an all new design that highlights expertly curated collections and personalized recommendations
- Apple TV channels offer subscriptions to HBO, Showtime, Starz, and more, available to watch directly in the Apple TV app, online or off
- Subscriptions to Apple TV channels can be shared with up to six family members, with no new apps, accounts, or passwords needed
- New release movies are available to buy or rent in the Apple TV app, including the full catalog of 100,000+ movies and the largest selection of 4K HDR titles
- A new dedicated kids section helps you discover editorially-handpicked shows and movies safe for kids of all ages
- The Apple TV app can now intelligently suggest playing to the most likely Apple TVs or AirPlay 2-enabled TVs nearby