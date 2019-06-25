Final Angry Birds 2 Trailer

With a 43% rating (46% audience rating) on Rotten Tomatoes, a 43 overall critic's rating on Metacritic and a 6.3 rating on IMDB.com, The Angry Birds Movie is certified trash. But a number 1 opening weekend in the US and an overall box office of $352 million has doomed the world to a second film.

Last week the final trailer with more action scenes dropped for The Angry Birds Movie 2. This is the third trailer after an initial teaser trailer (featuring a Vanilla Ice song), and original full trailer were released earlier this year. So far the final trailer has managed an impressive 10k to 383 Like to Dislike ratio on YouTube. Where is the angry mob of disgruntled fanboys when you need them?

All jokes aside, somebody liked the original enough to help push Angry Birds to an impressive box office haul. The second movie, also based on the popular Rovio's mobile gaming franchise, is slated to land in theater on August 14. This time the disgruntled birds team up with their enemies the Pigs to take on a mysterious purple bird named Zeta, who plans to usher in a new ice age.

The film is directed by Thurop Van Orman (his directorial debut). It stars a huge cast of stars including Jason Sudeikis, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader and Nicki Minaj. The sequel is being distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing and produced by Columbia Pictures, Rovio Animation.

A tie-in game called, The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure, is being produced for the PlayStation 4 VR, but nothing has been announced for the App Store, the platform that helped launch the Angry Birds franchise.