How to share iCloud Drive folders on iPhone

iCloud Drive makes it possible to share folders across Apple devices and between different users. Sharing a folder on the iPhone or iPad requires iOS 13 or later. iCloud Drive folders stored in the Files app on an iOS device can easily be shared with a few taps.

Multiple folders can be shared, and folders can be shared with more than one other person. Invitees to share a folder are granted permission to make changes to the folder by default, which can be customized.

To share a folder on iCloud Drive, follow these steps on the iPhone or iPad: