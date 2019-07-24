Apple Smart Battery Case discounted

Even with all Apple's battery health tools the battery on your older iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 could probably still use a little more juice. There's no such thing as too much battery life, and a battery case can provide up to 20 hours of extra browsing, video watching and texting.

Apple's Smart Battery Case has been discounted on amazon.com. It normally retails for $99 on apple.com. $100 is still cheaper than buying a new phone, and now you don't even have to pay that much.

The Smart Battery Case was engineered for the iPhone 7 and promises to deliver "22 hours of battery life for browsing the web, up to 24 hours of watching HD video, and 26 hours of talk time." It works with Lightning accessories, such as Apple's Lightning Dock. It also provides great protection with its soft soft microfiber lining and silicone exterior.

The case ships with an intelligent battery status that displays your battery time directly on the iPhone Lock screen and in Notification Center. Other features include a silky finish, a soft elastomer hinge design for easy removal and Apple's trademark aesthetic.

The discounted Smart Battery Case is only available in black. The white model has sold out. The case is subject to shipping restrictions due to lithium-based battery restrictions. This means it can only ship via ground.