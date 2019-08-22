How to create location based Reminders on iPhone

Most people are probably familiar with creating reminders with specific dates and times, like a reminder for a dentist appointment at 11:00 AM on Monday, or a reminder to go grocery shopping on Thursday. But there are a couple of other useful options aside from assigning a date/time to a reminder, including location-based reminders. These are especially useful for non-urgent situations like remembering to get something you left at a friend's house the last time you were there. Now you can set a reminder to notify you the next time you go to that friend's house. Here's how to do it on iPhone:

First off, head to Settings -> Privacy -> Location Services and make sure it is toggled on. Now, open up your Reminders app and tap on the list you want to add your new reminder to. Tap New Reminder in the bottom left. Type in your reminder then tap on the "i" button to the right. Toggle on "Remind me at location" then tap on Location just below. Type in the address and tap on it when it pops up as a suggestion. A map will show at the bottom, you can drag the black circle to create a bigger or smaller area around the address in which the reminder will activate. You can also distinguish between arriving and leaving this area. Now just go back and you will see your location-based reminder in your list.