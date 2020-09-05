How to assign list items in shared Reminders

The Reminders app has really come a long way from being not much more than an alarm with a reminder message attached to it. New features have been added over the years making it a much more useful app. You can now create task lists and add subtasks, then share those lists. You can even have reminders triggered by your location or by who you are texting with. iOS 14 adds yet another useful tool - the ability to assign specific items to individual members of a shared list. So if you have everybody coming over for a barbecue you can now assign so-and-so to bring paper plates and utensils, and another person to bring the beverages, and so on.

Here's how to do it on iPhone: