How many people can join a group FaceTime call?

Group FaceTime creates a video chat conference room for multiple people. How many callers does group FaceTime support?
Video conferencing with more than two parties is possible on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch running iOS 12.4.1 or later. Group FaceTime shows individual callers as "tiles", and automatically enlarges the image of the person speaking. Some devices support camera effects, or chatting with Animoji and Memoji.
Group FaceTime supports up to 32 simultaneous callers.Check here to see if your Apple device supports group FaceTime.
