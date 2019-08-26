How to zip and unzip files on iPhone and iPad

iOS 13 finally adds support for zipping files and unzipping compressed files. You could do this before with third party apps but its about time native support was added, especially since they introduced a file management system (Files) in iOS 11. Here's how to open and extract zipped files and how to compress your own files and folders on iPhone or iPad running iOS 13 or better:

Unzip

To unzip a compressed .zip file, navigate to it in your Files app. Now all you have to do is tap on it and its contents will be automatically extracted to a folder of the same name.

Zip