How to zip and unzip files on iPhone and iPad

iOS 13 finally adds support for zipping files and unzipping compressed files. You could do this before with third party apps but its about time native support was added, especially since they introduced a file management system (Files) in iOS 11. Here's how to open and extract zipped files and how to compress your own files and folders on iPhone or iPad running iOS 13 or better:
Unzip
- To unzip a compressed .zip file, navigate to it in your Files app.
- Now all you have to do is tap on it and its contents will be automatically extracted to a folder of the same name.
Zip
- There are a few more steps to zip files. You will need the "Zip and email" shortcut, so open your Shortcuts app, go to the gallery and search for it download it.
- Find the files you want to zip and put them in a folder if they aren't already in one (you can create a new folder just by tapping and holding a blank area until the option pops up. Move files into it by tapping and holding (or deep pressing) until options come up, then use the Move option.
- Deep press or tap and hold the folder you want to zip until options pop up. Choose Share.
- Scroll down through your share options and tap on Zip and email.
- The shortcut automatically drafts and email and attaches the zipped folder, all you have to do is enter an address and tap send.