How do I print my Apple Card statement?

The Apple Card is managed through the Wallet app on your iOS device. This keeps all your Apple Card transactions tethered to your Apple ID. This has a lot of benefits, but it also makes it difficult to share your Apple Card transaction history with third-party budgeting services.

Apple Card Statement

You can download a PDF statement for your Apple Card. This will allow you to print, share or export all your Apple Card transactions.

Here's how to download a PDF of your Apple Card statement:

  1. Open the Wallet app on iPhone
  2. Tap your Apple Card
  3. Tap Total Balance
  4. Choose the month of the statement
  5. Select Download PDF Statement

