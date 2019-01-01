Is the iPhone 11 waterproof?

Is the iPhone 11 Pro waterproof? What is the level of dust and water protection on iPhone 11 Pro Max? What IP rating does the iPhone 11 have for water resistance?
Yes, all three iPhone 11 models launched in 2019 are rated IP68 under IEC standard 60529. Specifically, Apple has tested each model for splash, dust, and water resistance as follows:
- iPhone 11: maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes
- iPhone 11 Pro: maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes
Apple notes that splash, dust and water resistance can decrease over time as a result of normal wear. iPhones cannot be charged while water is present, and liquid damage is not covered under warranty.
