Will my iPhone XS case fit the iPhone 11 Pro

Even though the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 Pro share the same 5.8-inch display, your older XS case will not fit the iPhone 11 Pro thanks to the new redesigned triple‑camera system. The iPhone 11 Pro is equipped with a new "pro-camera" system consisting of an ultra wide camera, wide camera, and telephoto camera. This new design makes it incompatible with iPhone XS cases. This means you will need to purchase a new case if you plan to upgrade to any of the iPhone 11 models.

There are a lot of cases with the proper cutouts available for the iPhone 11 Pro. You can see a few recommendations here or shop on amazon.com.