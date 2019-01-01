Will my iPhone XS case fit the iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone XS and iPhone 11 Pro have the same dimensions. Are the cases interchangeable?

iPhone 11 Pro Camera Bump

Even though the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 Pro share the same 5.8-inch display, your older XS case will not fit the iPhone 11 Pro thanks to the new redesigned triple‑camera system. The iPhone 11 Pro is equipped with a new "pro-camera" system consisting of an ultra wide camera, wide camera, and telephoto camera. This new design makes it incompatible with iPhone XS cases. This means you will need to purchase a new case if you plan to upgrade to any of the iPhone 11 models.

There are a lot of cases with the proper cutouts available for the iPhone 11 Pro. You can see a few recommendations here or shop on amazon.com.

