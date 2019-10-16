How to scan documents from the Files app on iPhone

Notes was the first app to feature a scan document option, which debuted with iOS 11. iOS 13 has added that feature to both Mail and Files. It makes the most sense for Files to have a scanner, since you can attach documents from Files to both Notes and Mail, and it gives you a place to store the scanned document if it is something you'll want to access again in the future.

Here's how to scan a document from the Files app on your iPhone: