How can I turn off autoplay in Photos?

Live Photos and Videos start playing automatically in the Photos app. iOS 13 and later adds movement to albums, and auto-plays videos when they are opened. How can I stop autoplay on my iPhone? How do I turn off auto-play on iOS 13 and later?

Photos autoplay iPhone

Apple added Auto-Play to the Photos app on iOS 13 and later. This means Videos and Live Photos start moving in the Photos tab automatically. When opening a video, it begins to play without having to tap a play button. Some iPhone owners prefer pressing on a Live Photo to see it move, or playing a video from the beginning with a tap.

To turn off autoplay in Photos, follow these steps:

  1. Navigate to Settings -> Photos
  2. Toggle Auto-Play Videos and Live Photos -> OFF (grey switch)

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
Photos

Comments

Add new comment