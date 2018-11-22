How to add keywords, titles and descriptions to your photos on iPhone.

Every photo you take with your iPhone has associated data that you can view such as the time and date, location, camera information and more. You can also add titles, descriptions and keywords to your photos which makes them a lot easier to find with the search function. While Apple is always improving its photo search function, there always seem to be photos that are missed when you search for a keyword. For example, I keep a photo of my passport in my photos app just in case I ever need it, but it doesn't show up if I search for "passport" or "paper" or any other of a number of words I have tried. It is a pain to manually search for it in my albums, so I remedied the situation by adding "Passport" as a keyword (making it a favorite would make finding it easier too, but it isn't really a favorite...). Now I can search my photos for passport and it comes right up.

The one inconvenience with editing/adding metadata on your photos is that it can't be done on your iPhone without a third party app. You'll need to do it with the Photos app on a Mac. So if you have a Mac and want to add keywords to any of your photos to improve the search function, or if you want to add descriptions and titles, here's how to do it: