How to unsubscribe from Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade offers unlimited access to over 100 games on any compatible Apple device. Subscribers get access for up to six family members, with offline play, parental controls, and absolutely no in-app purchases. While Apple Arcade costs $4.99 per month, Apple offers a free one-month trial.

Since the launch date, many free trial subscribers are coming up on their first monthly payment of $4.99. If you have decided that Apple Arcade isn't for you, cancellation must take place before the renewal date. This date is one month from the date on which you first signed up for Apple Arcade access.

For those who wish to cancel their Apple Arcade subscriptions before the first payment, or at any other time, follow these steps on your iPhone or iPad: