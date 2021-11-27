How to get a free 3-month trial of Apple News+

Apple's Black Friday event is ongoing, with free gift cards going to customers for buying eligible products. The company is also offering an extended free trial period for new users of the Apple News+ subscription service. Normally, the free trial is one month long. The latest promotion extends the Apple News+ free trial to a full three months with no charges.

Apple News users can redeem the special deal on a plus subscription through Cyber Monday, November 29, 2021. The easiest way to take advantage of the promotion is to launch the Apple News app. If you receive a pop-up offering three months of Apple News+ free, just tap to follow the prompts and start your subscription. Otherwise click the link below.

Redeem 3 months of free Apple News+

On the iPhone or iPad, tap this redemption link https://apple.co/3oZRym3 to open the promotion in Apple News.

Access to plus content is granted immediately, and the service remains free for three months. When the deal ends, your Apple ID account will be charged $9.99 per month unless you follow the steps to unsubscribe from Apple News+

Apple News+ delivers paywalled content from a variety of news sites and magazines. For one monthly fee, content from over 300 magazines, many newspapers, and several digital only subscriptions are accessible via the Apple News app. Apple News+ content is marked with an Apple News+ logo. Apple also offers curated news collections for subscribers.

Content from magazines can even be downloaded and read offline with Apple News+. Just tap the download button to grab content to your device, which is then accessible without a data connection.