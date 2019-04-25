How to unsubscribe from Apple News+

Apple launched its News+ subscription magazine service one month ago. This means anyone who signed up for a one-month free trial is coming up on their first renewal period. A subscription to Apple News+ costs $9.99 per month, automatically billed to an iTunes payment method.

For those who are not interested in paying for the service, the Apple News+ free trial can easily be cancelled right from the app. Be sure to cancel before the subscription renews and the monthly charges are billed. Apple does not offer refunds for purchased subscriptions.

Note that your access to News+ content will end immediately after you cancel your free trial. Cancel your Apple News+ subscription by following these steps:

Launch the News app and open the Following tab Tap manage subscriptions Select Apple News+ Tap Cancel Free Trial Confirm that you're ready to loose access to hundreds of magazines

Once the subscription to Apple News+ is cancelled, it will not automatically renew.