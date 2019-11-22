How to print your Calendar as a PDF on iPhone

Keeping track of appointments, holidays, and other events with the iOS Calendar app is convenient. The iPhone integrates event details such as phone numbers and addresses seamlessly into Calendar, with Siri intelligently adding items based on incoming email and messages. Sometimes a PDF file of event dates, or a schedule printed on paper is the best way to share your Calendar. There's a simple way to quickly print your Calendar data as a PDF directly on iPhone.

Once your Calendar information has been converted to PDF, the file can be shared or printed in hard copy. Follow these steps to save the iOS Calendar as a PDF file: