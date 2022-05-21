How to convert a Word doc to PDF on iPhone

The iPhone has come a long way when it comes to storing, opening, and manipulating files. There are many things that used to require a computer that can be accomplished quickly on an iOS or iPadOS device. If you find yourself needing to export a Word document as a PDF there are a couple of different ways this can be done for free.

Unlike a Word doc, sending a PDF file ensures that the formatting and text are not edited accidentally when the file is viewed. PDF documents can be opened almost anywhere, such as using a system viewer or web browser. Follow these steps to convert a Word file to PDF on iPhone or iPad:

Convert Word to PDF with Pages

Launch the Pages app or install Pages free from the App Store Tap Browse then find the Word doc. Tap to open the file Tap the more button (...) Choose Export -> PDF -> Export -> Save to Files The document is saved as a PDF to the Files app

Convert Word to PDF with Files