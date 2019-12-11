The best iPhone apps for making Christmas and holiday cards

'Tis the season for sending holiday greetings cards to friends and family, if that's something you do each year. Making a Christmas card with a photo of your family on it has gotten a whole lot easier over the years, in fact you can whip one up on your iPhone and have an order in for it to be printed and mailed to your friends and family in a matter of minutes. There are plenty of apps to get the job done, here are four popular ones that are worth checking out in the App Store, plus one that is just for sending decorated images via text, email or social media:

Shutterfly is probably the best known service on this list, as it has been synonymous with photography and the internet ever since it offered its staple online photobook 20 years ago. Now it is a full-fledged publishing service - you can access their new Holiday Shop on the app and put your photos on cards, calendars, plaques, ornaments and more in just a few minutes.

Ink has hundreds of cards for all occasions. Simply give the app access to your photo library, then you can try out your photos in different cards styles. Add a personalized message, choose postcard or premium card format, then either have it sent to you or straight to your intended recipients.

Snapfish has it all - cards, prints, canvas, mugs, books, ornaments, blankets, pillows, magnets, jewelry, you name it, they probably print on it. This a great app if you want to send more than just a card, but there are plenty of cards to choose from as well, starting at $1.

As its name implies, Christmas Photo only has X-mas themed decoration. This is ideal for simply sending e-greetings to friends for free, rather than sending paper cards in the mail. Create your card then send it via email, messages, Facebook, Instagram and more. While you have a handful of free frames and effects available, you'll have to pay $4.99 to unlock everything.