Last minute Christmas ideas

The 2019 shopping season is winding down but you still have plenty of time to make online purchases and get that last minute gift you have been looking for. Amazon is offering holiday deals on Prime, allowing you to take advantage of fast and free shipping to insure your purchases arrive in time for the holidays. Below are some recommended products you can easily order through amazon.com.

Anker Liberty Air 2 - Wired earbuds are a thing of the past, and the Liberty Air 2 earphones from Anker are a great alternative to Apple's $150 AirPods. The Liberty Air utilize Bluetooth 5 to pair with any compatible iOS device. They deliver flawless sound while reducing outside environmental sound by 60 percent. Other features include 4 microphones with cVc 8.0 Uplink Noise Cancellation, up to 28 hours of playtime and HearID Technology that maps your hearing sensitivity with the Soundcore app.

I spent a couple of weeks with the Liberty Air 2 and they are now my go-to listening device at home or on-the-go. The first question I'm always asked about my wireless earpods is if they stay in my ears, and the answer is yes, they do not fall out when I'm using them. The Liberty Air 2 are designed to fit most ears and suction in nicely so you never drop them. They also look like a quality device and not some cheap ripoff.

The Liberty Air 2 allow you to listen to music or podcasts while freeing you from messy wires. You can also use them to answer or make phone calls and easily access Siri. I highly recommend the Liberty Air 2 earphones as a great alternative to other wireless earphones on the market.

- You can spice up your new year with the Drinkworks Home Bar by using the promo code HOLIDAY100 until December 31st. The Drinkworks Home Bar works like a Keurig coffee maker but with alcohol. It uses a variety of Drinkworks alcohol pods to prepare "bar-quality, freshly made cocktails, ciders, brews and more" all at the press of a button. All you need to do is add water and the Drinkworks Home Bar delivers the perfect mix drink using a signature blend of premium spirits, real ingredients and natural flavors.

The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig works with the iOS app which allows you to easily restock your drink pods, access real-time drinkmaker stats, and be informed when your water tank is ready to prepare delicious mixed drinks. You can learn more about the Drinkworks Home Bar at drinkworks.com.

Swappable top PopSockets - PopSockets are old news, you say? Well, did you know that the latest PopSockets feature a swappable top so that iPhone owners can change the look of their PopSocket anytime they want without having to buy a whole new PopSocket? Old or new, PopSockets are the ultimate stocking stuffer for the iPhone owner on your gift list.

OWC USB-C Travel Dock - You can never have enough charging ports especially when you're on vacation. The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is currently on sale for the holidays and available for fast shipping with Amazon Prime. The 5-port travel dock delivers up to 60W of power and features a compact design for easy travel. It is equipped with 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Standard-A) ports, an USB-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, an SD card reader, and it supports 4K display resolution. It is compatible with all Thunderbolt 3 equipped Mac laptops and current iOS devices.

Amazon is offering limited time deals for Amazon Prime which can be gifted to a loved one, friend or coworker. A Prime subscription offers fast and free delivery and access to thousands of movies and TV shows on Prime Video.

Other Gift Ideas