Why are some songs unplayable in Spotify?

Some tracks in Spotify appear greyed out, even though they are listed in an album or playlist. These grey songs are unplayable. There are many possible reasons why Spotify cannot play certain tracks.

Unplayable songs may not be licensed by Spotify for streaming over the music service. In some cases, the publisher or artist may not grant copyright permissions for distribution. There may also be rules governing which tracks are available in different countries or regions.

To see if a missing artist or track is added to the Spotify library, check back periodically and try playing the song again.