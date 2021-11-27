How to start a private listening session on Spotify

The social features of Spotify are designed to help users discover new music from friends and artists alike. Did you know that your followers can see what music you've been listening to? While some may enjoy sharing their latest listening habits, there can be times when more privacy is wanted. Spotify offers options to hide the activity in your public profile.

Spotify always tracks your listening preferences to create custom mixes tailored to your tastes. It uses this data to deliver other features such as Discover Weekly and Release Radar to account subscribers as well. If you switch on a private listening session, Spotify will temporarily ignore the tracks you are playing and not include them in its algorithms.

To start a new private listening session on Spotify, follow the steps below on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch: