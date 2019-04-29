How to create a radio station in Spotify

Submitted by Fred Straker on

Spotify radio stations

Spotify can automatically create a radio station using music you already enjoy. In fact, a new radio station can be created from an album, artist, playlist, song, and more. Once you've opened the content in Spotify, the app can match this to a similar radio station playlist with a few extra steps.

Spotify radio stations on the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch will play content in the same general vein as the source album, artist, or song, etc. To create a new radio station in the Spotify app, follow these steps:

  1. Launch the Spotify app
  2. Tap the Search tab at the bottom
    3. Spotify radio stations 1
  3. Enter a search term
  4. Select the artist, song, album etc. to use as a model for the radio station
    5. Spotify radio stations 2
  5. Tap the more (...) button
    6. Spotify radio stations 3
  6. Scroll down and select Go to radio
    7. Spotify radio stations 4
  7. The radio station is created by Spotify. To save it to your library, tap Follow
    8. Spotify radio stations 5
  8. To play your radio station later, open Your Library tab
    9. Spotify radio stations 6
  9. Choose Playlists
    10. Spotify radio stations 7
  10. Tap the radio station to open
    11. Spotify radio stations 8

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
Tips
Spotify
Music
streaming audio