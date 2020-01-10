How to link Shazam to your Spotify account

Shazam quickly identifies unknown songs, shows, movies, and more. All the Shazam app needs is to listen to the mystery audio for 10 seconds before returning a match from its database. Shazams are collected in the app, and to listen to full tracks Shazam can be linked to a music subscription service such as Spotify. Once Shazam is linked to a Spotify account, available tracks can be played right from the Shazam app, or added to Spotify playlists.

Once linked, Shazams can be automatically added to a special playlist in Spotify. Tracks saved in Shazam can also be added to Spotify individually. Follow these steps to link a Spotify account to the Shazam app on iPhone: