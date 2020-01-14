How to fix Shazam tracks not updating in Spotify

With Shazam linked to Spotify's massive library of content, playing tracks from Shazam is seamless. Another reason to link your Spotify account to Shazam is to keep a running playlist of the songs you've identified. Sometimes this feature doesn't work as expected, and the Spotify playlist My Shazam Tracks does not update properly.

Turn on Auto-add in Shazam

First check that your Spotify account is linked to Shazam and that auto-add is enabled:

Launch Shazam and open the Library Tap the gear for Settings Auto-add Shazams to Spotify must be switched ON

Reset the Shazam playlist and link to Spotify

If new Shazams are still not appearing in My Shazam Tracks automatically, reset the link between Spotify and Shazam. Follow these steps to reset the My Shazam Tracks playlist in Spotify and re-connect: