How can I check Spotify storage on iPhone?

Spotify users can see why the app is using storage space on iPhone. App data can include the cache or downloaded songs.
Spotify saves downloaded songs to iPhone storage, so they can be played offline. If you've checked available storage on your iPhone and Spotify takes up too much space, you can see why.
To see how much space Spotify is using for the streaming cache or downloaded songs, follow these steps:
- Launch Spotify and select the Home tab
- Tap the gear in the upper right corner to open Settings
- Scroll down and tap Storage
