How do I stop unsolicited payment requests on Venmo?

Unfortunately there is no way to simple way to put a stop to unsolicited payment or friend requests. You can make your transactions private by navigating to Settings > Privacy and taping Private. This will keep all your payments visible to only the sender and recipient, and cut down on your visibility on the app.

To block a stranger, tap the three lines inside the Venmo app, then go to the Search People screen. From here search the username you want to block, open their profile, then tap the three dots in the upper right hand corner. Finally, tap the red Block button to block that user.

Besides making your account private and blocking suspicious accounts, just be aware of who you are sending payments to. Never send a payment if you're not one hundred percent sure who the recipient is, and double check with friends, family and merchants before ever sending money through the app.