How do I make my Venmo transactions private?

Here's how to keep your Venmo transactions private or between just friends:

Open the Venmo app. Select the person you want to pay. Tap the Pay or Request button. Tap Between You. Tap Public on the bottom right (just above the Pay button) Select one of the 3 options (Public, Friends, Private).

Public - (Default) Visible to everyone on the Internet.

Friends - Visible only to sender, recipient, and their Venmo friends.

Private - Visible to sender and recipient only.