How do I block someone on Venmo?

Like with most social media apps, Venmo users can block other suspicious users, exes, bots and so on. Here's how:

Open the Venmo app. Tap the 3 bars in the upper left hand corner. Tap Search People. Search for the profile you want to block. Tap the profile tab. Tap the 3 dots in the upper right hand corner. Tap the red Block button from the pop up menu.

Blocked users cannot send you any requests or contact you through the Venmo app.

To cut down on unsolicited payment and friend requests, you can make your Venmo transactions private by following these steps.