How much is a new Apple Watch battery?

Apple Watch battery life typically decreases as the device gets older and the lithium-ion battery is charged for more cycles. Apple states that an Apple Watch battery consumed by normal use should last around three years.

If the battery life drops below 80 percent of its original capacity, the battery can be replaced by Apple under warranty free of charge.

For Apple Watch units that are out of the warranty period, and not covered by AppleCare+, Apple charges $79 plus tax for battery service. If Apple has to ship your watch a $6.95 shipping fee will be added to the price.