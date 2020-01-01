How much is the iPhone 9?

The successor to the iPhone SE known as the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 is expected to launch at the end of March. The next-generation device could be the first of five new iPhones released in 2020, replacing Apple's lower-cost iPhone SE model, originally released in 2016. Rumors have suggested the iPhone 9 will launch on March 31, and will be modeled after the iPhone 8. It could include Apple's A13 processor with 3GB of RAM, 4.7-inch display, and single 12-megapixel rear-facing camera.